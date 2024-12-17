Explore
Bharat Dynamics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Dynamics Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Dynamics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Dynamics Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM IST
Livemint

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Dynamics stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 1286.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1279.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Dynamics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Dynamics opened at 1294.15 and closed lower at 1286.50. The stock reached a high of 1297.75 and a low of 1267.50 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 47,169.26 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1794.70 and a low of 698.63, with a trading volume of 22,723 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 12:23:46 PM IST

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1224.67
10 Days1208.49
20 Days1115.04
50 Days1105.82
100 Days1202.39
300 Days1187.69
17 Dec 2024, 12:21:36 PM IST

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Dynamics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 Dec 2024, 12:17:08 PM IST

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics trading at ₹1279.65, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1286.5

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics share price is at 1279.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1265.73 and 1299.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1265.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1299.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 11:47:51 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -40.77% lower than yesterday

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bharat Dynamics has seen a trading volume that is 40.77% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at 1279.85, reflecting a decrease of 0.52%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline.

17 Dec 2024, 11:35:01 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics reached a peak of 1282.6 and a low of 1271.05 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 1280.03, suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11285.72Support 11274.17
Resistance 21289.93Support 21266.83
Resistance 31297.27Support 31262.62
17 Dec 2024, 11:20:14 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics closed at ₹1286.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1297.75 & 1267.5 yesterday to end at 1276.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

