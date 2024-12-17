Bharat Dynamics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Dynamics Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Dynamics opened at ₹1294.15 and closed lower at ₹1286.50. The stock reached a high of ₹1297.75 and a low of ₹1267.50 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹47,169.26 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1794.70 and a low of ₹698.63, with a trading volume of 22,723 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1224.67
|10 Days
|1208.49
|20 Days
|1115.04
|50 Days
|1105.82
|100 Days
|1202.39
|300 Days
|1187.69
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Dynamics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics share price is at ₹1279.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1265.73 and ₹1299.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1265.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1299.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bharat Dynamics has seen a trading volume that is 40.77% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹1279.85, reflecting a decrease of 0.52%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline.
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics reached a peak of 1282.6 and a low of 1271.05 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 1280.03, suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1285.72
|Support 1
|1274.17
|Resistance 2
|1289.93
|Support 2
|1266.83
|Resistance 3
|1297.27
|Support 3
|1262.62
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1297.75 & ₹1267.5 yesterday to end at ₹1276.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend