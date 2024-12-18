Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 18 2024 13:03:31
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 758.15 -2.72%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.95 -1.17%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,599.85 -0.96%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 469.80 -0.01%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 343.20 -1.73%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharat Dynamics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Dynamics Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Dynamics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Dynamics Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

5 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Livemint

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Dynamics stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 1279.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1273.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Dynamics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Dynamics opened at 1294.15 and closed at 1286.50, experiencing a high of 1297.75 and a low of 1267.50. The company's market capitalization stands at 46,932.83 crore, with a 52-week high of 1794.70 and a low of 698.63. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 39,582 shares, reflecting investor activity amid fluctuating prices in the market.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:04:00 PM IST

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: BHARAT DYNAMICS share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics stock experienced fluctuations today, with a low price of 1212.6 and a high of 1290.25. The trading range indicates a notable volatility, reflecting market interest and potential investor sentiment around the company's performance.

18 Dec 2024, 12:47:52 PM IST

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -41.56% lower than yesterday

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bharat Dynamics experienced a trading volume that is 41.56% lower than the previous day. The stock was priced at 1240.05, reflecting a decrease of 3.09%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a drop in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:35:40 PM IST

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics reached a high of 1284.25 and a low of 1262.1 in the previous trading session. During the last hour, the stock breached several support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to evaluate possible shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11278.07Support 11255.92
Resistance 21292.23Support 21247.93
Resistance 31300.22Support 31233.77
18 Dec 2024, 12:26:18 PM IST

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Dynamics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:20:02 PM IST

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics trading at ₹1273.85, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1279.55

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics share price is at 1273.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1265.33 and 1296.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1265.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1296.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 12:20:00 PM IST

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1224.67
10 Days1208.49
20 Days1115.04
50 Days1105.82
100 Days1202.39
300 Days1189.20
18 Dec 2024, 11:59:47 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1285.25 and 1265.65 levels in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1265.65 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1285.25. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11289.43Support 11276.23
Resistance 21294.32Support 21267.92
Resistance 31302.63Support 31263.03
18 Dec 2024, 11:53:52 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -45.92% lower than yesterday

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bharat Dynamics has seen a trading volume that is 45.92% lower than yesterday, with the stock price at 1277.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.2%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a possible further decrease in value.

18 Dec 2024, 11:22:28 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics trading at ₹1279.6, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1279.55

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics share price is at 1279.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1265.33 and 1296.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1265.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1296.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:12:53 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics' share price has dropped by 0.3% today, currently trading at 1275.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics, Data Patterns India, and Astra Microwave Products, are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.42% and 0.5%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics4506.0-115.6-2.55675.02584.05301350.02
Bharat Electronics304.3-6.15-1.98340.35163.95222436.57
BHARAT DYNAMICS1275.65-3.9-0.31794.7698.6346760.55
Data Patterns India2568.75-38.3-1.473654.751757.414380.88
Astra Microwave Products836.45-8.75-1.041059.75510.657941.68
18 Dec 2024, 11:03:20 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1117.0, 12.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 870.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3311
    Buy2234
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1122
18 Dec 2024, 10:52:12 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -44.40% lower than yesterday

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Bharat Dynamics has decreased by 44.40% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 1275, reflecting a decline of 0.36%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further declines.

18 Dec 2024, 10:34:06 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics touched a high of 1290.25 & a low of 1270.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11285.25Support 11265.65
Resistance 21297.55Support 21258.35
Resistance 31304.85Support 31246.05
18 Dec 2024, 10:13:14 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:52:48 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Dynamics has increased by 0.04% today, reaching 1280. In contrast, its competitors, including Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics, Data Patterns India, and Astra Microwave Products, are experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen minor fluctuations of 0.03% and -0.01%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics4566.35-55.25-1.25675.02584.05305386.07
Bharat Electronics307.7-2.75-0.89340.35163.95224921.89
BHARAT DYNAMICS1280.00.450.041794.7698.6346920.0
Data Patterns India2580.0-27.05-1.043654.751757.414443.86
Astra Microwave Products843.6-1.6-0.191059.75510.658009.56
18 Dec 2024, 09:34:23 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics trading at ₹1279.85, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1279.55

Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics share price is at 1279.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1265.33 and 1296.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1265.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1296.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:22:43 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Dynamics has decreased by 1.38%, currently trading at 1261.90. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Dynamics shares has increased by 67.45%, reaching 1261.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62% to 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.06%
3 Months10.43%
6 Months-21.32%
YTD49.54%
1 Year67.45%
18 Dec 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Dynamics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11296.53Support 11265.33
Resistance 21312.77Support 21250.37
Resistance 31327.73Support 31234.13
18 Dec 2024, 08:30:37 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1117.0, 12.7% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 870.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3311
    Buy2234
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1122
18 Dec 2024, 08:18:09 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics volume yesterday was 651 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1023 k

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 611 k & BSE volume was 39 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:06:07 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics closed at ₹1286.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1297.75 & 1267.5 yesterday to end at 1279.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue