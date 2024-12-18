Bharat Dynamics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Dynamics Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Dynamics opened at ₹1294.15 and closed at ₹1286.50, experiencing a high of ₹1297.75 and a low of ₹1267.50. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹46,932.83 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1794.70 and a low of ₹698.63. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 39,582 shares, reflecting investor activity amid fluctuating prices in the market.
Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics stock experienced fluctuations today, with a low price of ₹1212.6 and a high of ₹1290.25. The trading range indicates a notable volatility, reflecting market interest and potential investor sentiment around the company's performance.
Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bharat Dynamics experienced a trading volume that is 41.56% lower than the previous day. The stock was priced at ₹1240.05, reflecting a decrease of 3.09%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a drop in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics reached a high of 1284.25 and a low of 1262.1 in the previous trading session. During the last hour, the stock breached several support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to evaluate possible shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1278.07
|Support 1
|1255.92
|Resistance 2
|1292.23
|Support 2
|1247.93
|Resistance 3
|1300.22
|Support 3
|1233.77
Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Dynamics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics share price is at ₹1273.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1265.33 and ₹1296.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1265.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1296.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1224.67
|10 Days
|1208.49
|20 Days
|1115.04
|50 Days
|1105.82
|100 Days
|1202.39
|300 Days
|1189.20
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1285.25 and 1265.65 levels in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1265.65 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1285.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1289.43
|Support 1
|1276.23
|Resistance 2
|1294.32
|Support 2
|1267.92
|Resistance 3
|1302.63
|Support 3
|1263.03
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bharat Dynamics has seen a trading volume that is 45.92% lower than yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1277.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.2%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a possible further decrease in value.
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics' share price has dropped by 0.3% today, currently trading at ₹1275.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics, Data Patterns India, and Astra Microwave Products, are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.42% and 0.5%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4506.0
|-115.6
|-2.5
|5675.0
|2584.05
|301350.02
|Bharat Electronics
|304.3
|-6.15
|-1.98
|340.35
|163.95
|222436.57
|BHARAT DYNAMICS
|1275.65
|-3.9
|-0.3
|1794.7
|698.63
|46760.55
|Data Patterns India
|2568.75
|-38.3
|-1.47
|3654.75
|1757.4
|14380.88
|Astra Microwave Products
|836.45
|-8.75
|-1.04
|1059.75
|510.65
|7941.68
Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Bharat Dynamics has decreased by 44.40% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹1275, reflecting a decline of 0.36%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further declines.
Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics touched a high of 1290.25 & a low of 1270.65 in the previous trading hour.
Bharat Dynamics Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Dynamics has increased by 0.04% today, reaching ₹1280. In contrast, its competitors, including Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics, Data Patterns India, and Astra Microwave Products, are experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen minor fluctuations of 0.03% and -0.01%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4566.35
|-55.25
|-1.2
|5675.0
|2584.05
|305386.07
|Bharat Electronics
|307.7
|-2.75
|-0.89
|340.35
|163.95
|224921.89
|BHARAT DYNAMICS
|1280.0
|0.45
|0.04
|1794.7
|698.63
|46920.0
|Data Patterns India
|2580.0
|-27.05
|-1.04
|3654.75
|1757.4
|14443.86
|Astra Microwave Products
|843.6
|-1.6
|-0.19
|1059.75
|510.65
|8009.56
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Dynamics has decreased by 1.38%, currently trading at ₹1261.90. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Dynamics shares has increased by 67.45%, reaching ₹1261.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62% to 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.06%
|3 Months
|10.43%
|6 Months
|-21.32%
|YTD
|49.54%
|1 Year
|67.45%
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Dynamics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1296.53
|Support 1
|1265.33
|Resistance 2
|1312.77
|Support 2
|1250.37
|Resistance 3
|1327.73
|Support 3
|1234.13
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 611 k & BSE volume was 39 k.
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1297.75 & ₹1267.5 yesterday to end at ₹1279.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend