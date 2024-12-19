Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Dynamics opened at ₹1277 and closed slightly higher at ₹1279.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1290.25 and a low of ₹1212.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹46,483.79 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1794.7 and a low of ₹698.63. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 108,642 shares for Bharat Dynamics.
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Dynamics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1297.93
|Support 1
|1221.23
|Resistance 2
|1332.22
|Support 2
|1178.82
|Resistance 3
|1374.63
|Support 3
|1144.53
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1117.0, 11.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹870.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 951 k & BSE volume was 108 k.
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1290.25 & ₹1212.6 yesterday to end at ₹1263.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend