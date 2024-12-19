Hello User
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Dynamics stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 1279.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1263.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Dynamics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Dynamics opened at 1277 and closed slightly higher at 1279.55. The stock reached a high of 1290.25 and a low of 1212.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of 46,483.79 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1794.7 and a low of 698.63. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 108,642 shares for Bharat Dynamics.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Dynamics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11297.93Support 11221.23
Resistance 21332.22Support 21178.82
Resistance 31374.63Support 31144.53
19 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1117.0, 11.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 870.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3321
    Buy2224
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1122
19 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics volume yesterday was 1060 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1027 k

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 951 k & BSE volume was 108 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Dynamics closed at ₹1279.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1290.25 & 1212.6 yesterday to end at 1263.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

