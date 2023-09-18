Hello User
Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 3.35 %. The stock closed at 135.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics

On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at 145 and closed at 135.7. The stock had a high of 145 and a low of 138.95. The market capitalization of the company is 102,373.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 147.2 and the 52-week low is 87. The BSE volume for the day was 1,391,291 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST Bharat Electronics September futures opened at 143.25 as against previous close of 136.1

Bharat Electronics, currently trading at a spot price of 140.05, has a bid price of 140.0 and an offer price of 140.05. The offer quantity stands at 5700, while the bid quantity is 17100. The stock has an open interest of 75929700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Sep 2023, 10:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price Today :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹140.25, up 3.35% from yesterday's ₹135.7

The current price of Bharat Electronics stock is 140.25, with a 3.35% increase in value. The net change is 4.55.

18 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics closed at ₹135.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics had a trading volume of 1,392,096 shares. The closing price for the stock was 135.7.

