Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹145 and closed at ₹135.7. The stock had a high of ₹145 and a low of ₹138.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹102,373.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹147.2 and the 52-week low is ₹87. The BSE volume for the day was 1,391,291 shares.
Bharat Electronics, currently trading at a spot price of 140.05, has a bid price of 140.0 and an offer price of 140.05. The offer quantity stands at 5700, while the bid quantity is 17100. The stock has an open interest of 75929700.
The current price of Bharat Electronics stock is ₹140.25, with a 3.35% increase in value. The net change is 4.55.
