comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics closed today at 129.05, down -1.64% from yesterday's 131.2
BackBack

Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics closed today at ₹129.05, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹131.2

18 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:51 PM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.64 %. The stock closed at 131.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat ElectronicsPremium
Bharat Electronics

On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at 129.8 and closed at 131.2. The stock had a high of 130.2 and a low of 127. The market capitalization of the company is 93,565.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 147.2 and the 52-week low is 87. The BSE volume for the stock was 576,190 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:51:41 PM IST

Bharat Electronics share price NSE Live :Bharat Electronics closed today at ₹129.05, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹131.2

Today, the closing price of Bharat Electronics stock was 129.05, representing a decrease of 1.64 percent. The net change in the stock price was -2.15, indicating a decline from yesterday's closing price of 131.2.

26 Oct 2023, 06:25:24 PM IST

Bharat Electronics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Aeronautics1819.59.750.542090.01150.560841.81
Bharat Electronics129.05-2.15-1.64147.287.094332.7
Bharat Dynamics957.022.852.451278.0786.8517540.02
Data Patterns India1860.532.451.782484.0995.0510415.82
Astra Microwave Products456.1513.33.0513.05213.153950.79
26 Oct 2023, 05:45:06 PM IST

Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bharat Electronics reached a low of 127 and a high of 130.2 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:35:47 PM IST

Bharat Electronics October futures opened at 130.05 as against previous close of 131.3

Bharat Electronics is currently trading at a spot price of 128.85. The bid price is 128.75 and the offer price is 128.85. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 11,400. The open interest for the stock is 24,760,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:27:09 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Bharat Electronics Ltd stock is 87.00000 and the 52 week high price is 147.15000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:04:10 PM IST

Bharat Electronics share price Today :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹128.75, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹131.2

The current data of Bharat Electronics stock shows that the stock price is 128.75. It has experienced a percent change of -1.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.45, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has decreased in value according to the current data.

26 Oct 2023, 02:48:52 PM IST

Top active options for Bharat Electronics

Top active call options for Bharat Electronics at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.7 (-31.48%) & 0.05 (-97.22%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharat Electronics at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.0 (+300.0%) & 2.4 (+45.45%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:40:59 PM IST

Bharat Electronics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Aeronautics1812.42.650.152090.01150.560604.39
Bharat Electronics128.7-2.5-1.91147.287.094076.85
Bharat Dynamics956.8522.72.431278.0786.8517537.27
Data Patterns India1838.09.950.542484.0995.0510289.85
Astra Microwave Products454.8512.02.71513.05213.153939.53
26 Oct 2023, 02:37:55 PM IST

Bharat Electronics share price NSE Live :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹128.25, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹131.2

The current price of Bharat Electronics stock is 128.25, which represents a percent change of -2.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.25%. The net change in the stock price is -2.95, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 2.95.

26 Oct 2023, 02:13:43 PM IST

Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharat Electronics stock is 127, while the high price is 130.2.

26 Oct 2023, 02:00:50 PM IST

Bharat Electronics October futures opened at 130.05 as against previous close of 131.3

Bharat Electronics, a leading Indian defense electronics company, is currently trading at a spot price of 127.65. The bid price stands at 127.75, with a bid quantity of 11400. The offer price is 127.8, with an offer quantity of 11400. The stock has a significant open interest of 25707000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:45:09 PM IST

Bharat Electronics share price update :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹127.7, down -2.67% from yesterday's ₹131.2

The current stock price of Bharat Electronics is 127.7. It has experienced a percent change of -2.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.5, suggesting a decrease of 3.5 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 01:32:26 PM IST

Bharat Electronics share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days135.84
10 Days136.96
20 Days137.27
50 Days135.99
100 Days129.83
300 Days114.48
26 Oct 2023, 01:21:45 PM IST

Top active options for Bharat Electronics

Top active call options for Bharat Electronics at 26 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.55 (-34.26%) & 0.2 (-88.89%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharat Electronics at 26 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.85 (+270.0%) & 2.7 (+63.64%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:20:33 PM IST

Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹127.8, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹131.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bharat Electronics is 127.8. There has been a negative percent change of -2.59, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.4, suggesting a decline in value.

Click here for Bharat Electronics Dividend

26 Oct 2023, 01:17:11 PM IST

Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Bharat Electronics stock reached a low price of 127 and a high price of 130.2.

26 Oct 2023, 01:03:32 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:44:52 PM IST

Bharat Electronics October futures opened at 130.05 as against previous close of 131.3

Bharat Electronics is currently trading at a spot price of 128.05. The bid price and offer price are both 128.05 and 128.15 respectively. There is a bid quantity of 5700 and an offer quantity of 5700. The open interest is 24,646,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:31:06 PM IST

Bharat Electronics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Aeronautics1785.6-24.15-1.332090.01150.559708.23
Bharat Electronics128.05-3.15-2.4147.287.093601.72
Bharat Dynamics919.3-14.85-1.591278.0786.8516849.05
Data Patterns India1768.5-59.55-3.262484.0995.059900.77
Astra Microwave Products440.95-1.9-0.43513.05213.153819.14
26 Oct 2023, 12:24:34 PM IST

Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹127.85, down -2.55% from yesterday's ₹131.2

The current stock price of Bharat Electronics is 127.85. It has experienced a 2.55% decrease in price, resulting in a net change of - 3.35.

Click here for Bharat Electronics Profit Loss

26 Oct 2023, 12:24:01 PM IST

Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharat Electronics stock for today is 127, while the high price is 130.2.

26 Oct 2023, 12:13:41 PM IST

Top active options for Bharat Electronics

Top active call options for Bharat Electronics at 26 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 135.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.85 (-28.7%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharat Electronics at 26 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.75 (+250.0%) & 2.6 (+57.58%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:51:34 AM IST

Bharat Electronics share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy991013
Buy99108
Hold1101
Sell1111
Strong Sell1110
26 Oct 2023, 11:40:14 AM IST

Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics closed at ₹131.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Electronics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 576,197. The closing price for the day was 131.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App