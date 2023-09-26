comScore
Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics shares soar in today's trading
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics shares soar in today's trading

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 136.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat ElectronicsPremium
Bharat Electronics

On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics (BEL) had an open price of 136.95 and a close price of 136.55. The stock's high for the day was 138, while the low was 136. The market capitalization of BEL is currently at 100,655.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 147.2, while the 52-week low is 87. The BSE volume for BEL on this day was 173,010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 11:55:24 AM IST

Bharat Electronics share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy10101114
Buy1110117
Hold0011
Sell0101
Strong Sell1110
26 Sep 2023, 11:50:45 AM IST

Bharat Electronics share price update :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹137.4, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹136.55

The current stock price of Bharat Electronics is 137.4, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.85 points or 0.62% compared to the previous trading day.

26 Sep 2023, 11:36:32 AM IST

Bharat Electronics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Aeronautics3906.6551.91.354180.02242.0130633.49
Bharat Electronics137.61.050.77147.287.0100582.56
Bharat Dynamics1020.7529.73.01278.0786.8518708.43
Data Patterns India2095.530.851.492484.0995.0511731.44
Astra Microwave Products429.112.653.04444.0213.153716.51
26 Sep 2023, 11:21:46 AM IST

Bharat Electronics September futures opened at 136.15 as against previous close of 136.45

Bharat Electronics is currently trading at a spot price of 138. The bid price is 137.8 and the offer price is 137.9. The offer quantity is 5700 and the bid quantity is 11400. The open interest for Bharat Electronics is 43280100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 11:10:44 AM IST

Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharat Electronics stock is 136, while the high price is 138.3.

26 Sep 2023, 11:02:58 AM IST

Bharat Electronics share price update :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹138.2, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹136.55

The current data for Bharat Electronics stock shows that the stock price is 138.2. There has been a percent change of 1.21, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

26 Sep 2023, 10:40:02 AM IST

Top active options for Bharat Electronics

Top active call options for Bharat Electronics at 26 Sep 10:40 were at strike price of 140.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & 138.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices 0.7 (+27.27%) & 1.1 (+29.41%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharat Electronics at 26 Sep 10:40 were at strike price of 135.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & 136.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices 0.3 (-50.0%) & 0.55 (-47.62%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Sep 2023, 10:37:06 AM IST

26 Sep 2023, 10:21:24 AM IST

Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics closed at ₹136.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharat Electronics had a trading volume of 173,032 shares with a closing price of 136.55.


