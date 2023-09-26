Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics shares soar in today's trading

On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics (BEL) had an open price of ₹136.95 and a close price of ₹136.55. The stock's high for the day was ₹138, while the low was ₹136. The market capitalization of BEL is currently at ₹100,655.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹147.2, while the 52-week low is ₹87. The BSE volume for BEL on this day was 173,010 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bharat Electronics share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 10 10 11 14 Buy 11 10 11 7 Hold 0 0 1 1 Sell 0 1 0 1 Strong Sell 1 1 1 0

Bharat Electronics share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Aeronautics 3906.65 51.9 1.35 4180.0 2242.0 130633.49 Bharat Electronics 137.6 1.05 0.77 147.2 87.0 100582.56 Bharat Dynamics 1020.75 29.7 3.0 1278.0 786.85 18708.43 Data Patterns India 2095.5 30.85 1.49 2484.0 995.05 11731.44 Astra Microwave Products 429.1 12.65 3.04 444.0 213.15 3716.51

Bharat Electronics September futures opened at 136.15 as against previous close of 136.45 Bharat Electronics is currently trading at a spot price of 138. The bid price is 137.8 and the offer price is 137.9. The offer quantity is 5700 and the bid quantity is 11400. The open interest for Bharat Electronics is 43280100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bharat Electronics stock is ₹136, while the high price is ₹138.3.

Top active options for Bharat Electronics Top active call options for Bharat Electronics at 26 Sep 10:40 were at strike price of ₹140.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹138.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (+27.27%) & ₹1.1 (+29.41%) respectively. Top active put options for Bharat Electronics at 26 Sep 10:40 were at strike price of ₹135.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹136.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-50.0%) & ₹0.55 (-47.62%) respectively.

