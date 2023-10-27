Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics closed today at 132.25, up 2.48% from yesterday's 129.05

Bharat Electronics share price NSE Live :Bharat Electronics closed today at ₹132.25, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹129.05 Today, the closing price of Bharat Electronics stock is ₹132.25, which is an increase of 2.48% from yesterday's closing price of ₹129.05. The net change in the stock price is ₹3.2.

Bharat Electronics share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Aeronautics 1857.0 37.5 2.06 2090.0 1150.5 62095.76 Bharat Electronics 132.25 3.2 2.48 147.2 87.0 96671.83 Bharat Dynamics 965.8 8.8 0.92 1278.0 786.85 17701.3 Data Patterns India 1925.15 85.9 4.67 2484.0 995.05 10777.75 Astra Microwave Products 468.55 12.95 2.84 513.05 213.15 4058.19 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Bharat Electronics reached a low of ₹129.1 and a high of ₹132.9 on the current day.

Bharat Electronics October futures opened at 130.2 as against previous close of 129.85 Bharat Electronics is currently trading at a spot price of 132.2. The bid price stands at 132.6 with a bid quantity of 22,800, while the offer price is 132.7 with an offer quantity of 39,900. The stock has an open interest of 55,962,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Electronics Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Bharat Electronics Ltd stock is ₹87.00, while the 52-week high price is ₹147.15.

Bharat Electronics share price Today :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹132.25, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹129.05 Bharat Electronics stock is currently trading at a price of ₹132.25, which represents a percent change of 2.48. The net change in the stock price is ₹3.2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Bharat Electronics Top active call options for Bharat Electronics at 27 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹135.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.95 (+34.09%) & ₹5.4 (+31.71%) respectively. Top active put options for Bharat Electronics at 27 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.75 (-32.1%) & ₹1.2 (-42.86%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bharat Electronics share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Aeronautics 1859.25 39.75 2.18 2090.0 1150.5 62171.0 Bharat Electronics 132.3 3.25 2.52 147.2 87.0 96708.37 Bharat Dynamics 971.85 14.85 1.55 1278.0 786.85 17812.19 Data Patterns India 1924.15 84.9 4.62 2484.0 995.05 10772.16 Astra Microwave Products 467.05 11.45 2.51 513.05 213.15 4045.2 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Bharat Electronics stock today was ₹129.1, while the high price reached ₹132.9.

Bharat Electronics October futures opened at 130.2 as against previous close of 129.85 Bharat Electronics is currently trading at a spot price of 131.7. The bid price is 132.15 and the offer price is 132.2. The offer quantity is 62,700 and the bid quantity is 5,700. The open interest stands at 55,540,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹132.25, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹129.05 Bharat Electronics stock price is currently ₹132.25, with a percent change of 2.48 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, increasing by 2.48% or 3.2 points. Click here for Bharat Electronics Key Metrics

Bharat Electronics share price update :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹131.8, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹129.05 The current data of Bharat Electronics stock shows that the price is ₹131.8. There has been a percent change of 2.13, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 2.75, suggesting that the stock price has risen by this amount.

Bharat Electronics share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 134.38 10 Days 136.10 20 Days 137.00 50 Days 136.02 100 Days 130.02 300 Days 114.64

Top active options for Bharat Electronics Top active call options for Bharat Electronics at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.05 (+23.17%) & ₹2.85 (+29.55%) respectively. Top active put options for Bharat Electronics at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.95 (-27.16%) & ₹1.35 (-35.71%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Bharat Electronics stock is ₹129.1, while the high price is ₹132.9.

Bharat Electronics share price update :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹131.55, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹129.05 The current stock price of Bharat Electronics is ₹131.55. It has experienced a 1.94% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 2.5.

Bharat Electronics October futures opened at 130.2 as against previous close of 129.85 Bharat Electronics, a leading Indian defense electronics company, is currently trading at a spot price of 131.7. The bid price stands at 132.2, with a bid quantity of 11400. The offer price is slightly higher at 132.3, accompanied by an offer quantity of 11400. The stock has a significant open interest of 55495200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bharat Electronics Live Updates

Bharat Electronics share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Aeronautics 1850.75 31.25 1.72 2090.0 1150.5 61886.77 Bharat Electronics 131.8 2.75 2.13 147.2 87.0 96342.88 Bharat Dynamics 963.6 6.6 0.69 1278.0 786.85 17660.98 Data Patterns India 1920.85 81.6 4.44 2484.0 995.05 10753.68 Astra Microwave Products 464.75 9.15 2.01 513.05 213.15 4025.28

Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹132.1, up 2.36% from yesterday's ₹129.05 The current stock price of Bharat Electronics is ₹132.1, which represents a 2.36% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 3.05 points. Click here for Bharat Electronics AGM

Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bharat Electronics stock is ₹129.1 and the high price is ₹132.9.

Bharat Electronics share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 10 13 Buy 9 9 10 8 Hold 1 1 0 1 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 1 1 1 0

Top active options for Bharat Electronics Top active call options for Bharat Electronics at 27 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.35 (+30.49%) & ₹2.95 (+34.09%) respectively. Top active put options for Bharat Electronics at 27 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.85 (-29.63%) & ₹1.35 (-35.71%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹131.85, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹129.05 The current data of Bharat Electronics stock shows that the stock price is ₹131.85, with a percent change of 2.17 and a net change of 2.8. This means that the stock has experienced a positive price movement, increasing by 2.17% or 2.8 points. Click here for Bharat Electronics News

Bharat Electronics share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Aeronautics 1845.8 26.3 1.45 2090.0 1150.5 61721.24 Bharat Electronics 132.0 2.95 2.29 147.2 87.0 96489.08 Bharat Dynamics 971.05 14.05 1.47 1278.0 786.85 17797.53 Data Patterns India 1912.05 72.8 3.96 2484.0 995.05 10704.41 Astra Microwave Products 469.5 13.9 3.05 513.05 213.15 4066.42

Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range The low price for Bharat Electronics stock today is ₹129.1, while the high price is ₹132.9.

Bharat Electronics share price Today :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹131.5, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹129.05 The stock price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 1.9% or ₹2.45 to reach ₹131.5.

Top active options for Bharat Electronics Top active call options for Bharat Electronics at 27 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹135.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.05 (+23.17%) & ₹2.75 (+25.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Bharat Electronics at 27 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.35 (-17.28%) & ₹1.55 (-26.19%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bharat Electronics share price update :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹131.5, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹129.05 The current data for Bharat Electronics stock shows that the stock price is ₹131.5, which represents a 1.9% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 2.45 in the stock price.

Bharat Electronics share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Aeronautics 1846.8 27.3 1.5 2090.0 1150.5 61754.68 Bharat Electronics 131.5 2.45 1.9 147.2 87.0 96123.59 Bharat Dynamics 975.4 18.4 1.92 1278.0 786.85 17877.25 Data Patterns India 1910.65 71.4 3.88 2484.0 995.05 10696.58 Astra Microwave Products 468.75 13.15 2.89 513.05 213.15 4059.92

Bharat Electronics October futures opened at 130.2 as against previous close of 129.85 Bharat Electronics is currently trading at a spot price of 131.9. The bid price is 132.3, with a bid quantity of 11,400 shares. The offer price is 132.4, with an offer quantity of 28,500 shares. The open interest for this stock is 54,856,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range The Bharat Electronics stock had a low price of ₹129.1 and a high price of ₹132.9 on the current day.

Bharat Electronics Live Updates

Bharat Electronics share price update :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹129.05, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹131.2 The current data of Bharat Electronics stock shows that the price is ₹129.05, with a percent change of -1.64 and a net change of -2.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.64% and has experienced a net decrease of ₹2.15. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change.

Bharat Electronics share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.98% 3 Months 6.26% 6 Months 27.01% YTD 28.98% 1 Year 22.66%

Bharat Electronics share price Today :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹129.05, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹131.2 The current data for Bharat Electronics stock shows that the price is ₹129.05. There has been a percent change of -1.64, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.15, representing the decrease in the stock's price.