Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics closed today at 132.25, up 2.48% from yesterday's 129.05

26 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.48 %. The stock closed at 129.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics

On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics (BEL) opened at 129.8 and closed at 131.2. The stock reached a high of 130.2 and a low of 127 during the day. The market capitalization of BEL is 94,332.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 147.2 and 87 respectively. The BSE volume for BEL was 2,151,245 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price NSE Live :Bharat Electronics closed today at ₹132.25, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹129.05

Today, the closing price of Bharat Electronics stock is 132.25, which is an increase of 2.48% from yesterday's closing price of 129.05. The net change in the stock price is 3.2.

27 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Aeronautics1857.037.52.062090.01150.562095.76
Bharat Electronics132.253.22.48147.287.096671.83
Bharat Dynamics965.88.80.921278.0786.8517701.3
Data Patterns India1925.1585.94.672484.0995.0510777.75
Astra Microwave Products468.5512.952.84513.05213.154058.19
27 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bharat Electronics reached a low of 129.1 and a high of 132.9 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:36 PM IST Bharat Electronics October futures opened at 130.2 as against previous close of 129.85

Bharat Electronics is currently trading at a spot price of 132.2. The bid price stands at 132.6 with a bid quantity of 22,800, while the offer price is 132.7 with an offer quantity of 39,900. The stock has an open interest of 55,962,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Bharat Electronics Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Bharat Electronics Ltd stock is 87.00, while the 52-week high price is 147.15.

27 Oct 2023, 03:07 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price Today :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹132.25, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹129.05

Bharat Electronics stock is currently trading at a price of 132.25, which represents a percent change of 2.48. The net change in the stock price is 3.2.

27 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Bharat Electronics

Top active call options for Bharat Electronics at 27 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 135.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.95 (+34.09%) & 5.4 (+31.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharat Electronics at 27 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.75 (-32.1%) & 1.2 (-42.86%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Aeronautics1859.2539.752.182090.01150.562171.0
Bharat Electronics132.33.252.52147.287.096708.37
Bharat Dynamics971.8514.851.551278.0786.8517812.19
Data Patterns India1924.1584.94.622484.0995.0510772.16
Astra Microwave Products467.0511.452.51513.05213.154045.2
27 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bharat Electronics stock today was 129.1, while the high price reached 132.9.

27 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST Bharat Electronics October futures opened at 130.2 as against previous close of 129.85

Bharat Electronics is currently trading at a spot price of 131.7. The bid price is 132.15 and the offer price is 132.2. The offer quantity is 62,700 and the bid quantity is 5,700. The open interest stands at 55,540,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹132.25, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹129.05

Bharat Electronics stock price is currently 132.25, with a percent change of 2.48 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, increasing by 2.48% or 3.2 points.

Click here for Bharat Electronics Key Metrics

27 Oct 2023, 01:59 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price update :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹131.8, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹129.05

The current data of Bharat Electronics stock shows that the price is 131.8. There has been a percent change of 2.13, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 2.75, suggesting that the stock price has risen by this amount.

27 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days134.38
10 Days136.10
20 Days137.00
50 Days136.02
100 Days130.02
300 Days114.64
27 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Top active options for Bharat Electronics

Top active call options for Bharat Electronics at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 135.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.05 (+23.17%) & 2.85 (+29.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharat Electronics at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.95 (-27.16%) & 1.35 (-35.71%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bharat Electronics stock is 129.1, while the high price is 132.9.

27 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price update :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹131.55, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹129.05

The current stock price of Bharat Electronics is 131.55. It has experienced a 1.94% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 2.5.

27 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST Bharat Electronics October futures opened at 130.2 as against previous close of 129.85

Bharat Electronics, a leading Indian defense electronics company, is currently trading at a spot price of 131.7. The bid price stands at 132.2, with a bid quantity of 11400. The offer price is slightly higher at 132.3, accompanied by an offer quantity of 11400. The stock has a significant open interest of 55495200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Bharat Electronics Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Aeronautics1850.7531.251.722090.01150.561886.77
Bharat Electronics131.82.752.13147.287.096342.88
Bharat Dynamics963.66.60.691278.0786.8517660.98
Data Patterns India1920.8581.64.442484.0995.0510753.68
Astra Microwave Products464.759.152.01513.05213.154025.28
27 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹132.1, up 2.36% from yesterday's ₹129.05

The current stock price of Bharat Electronics is 132.1, which represents a 2.36% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 3.05 points.

Click here for Bharat Electronics AGM

27 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bharat Electronics stock is 129.1 and the high price is 132.9.

27 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy991013
Buy99108
Hold1101
Sell1111
Strong Sell1110
27 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for Bharat Electronics

Top active call options for Bharat Electronics at 27 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 135.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.35 (+30.49%) & 2.95 (+34.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharat Electronics at 27 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.85 (-29.63%) & 1.35 (-35.71%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:54 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹131.85, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹129.05

The current data of Bharat Electronics stock shows that the stock price is 131.85, with a percent change of 2.17 and a net change of 2.8. This means that the stock has experienced a positive price movement, increasing by 2.17% or 2.8 points.

Click here for Bharat Electronics News

27 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Aeronautics1845.826.31.452090.01150.561721.24
Bharat Electronics132.02.952.29147.287.096489.08
Bharat Dynamics971.0514.051.471278.0786.8517797.53
Data Patterns India1912.0572.83.962484.0995.0510704.41
Astra Microwave Products469.513.93.05513.05213.154066.42
27 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Bharat Electronics stock today is 129.1, while the high price is 132.9.

27 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price Today :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹131.5, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹129.05

The stock price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 1.9% or 2.45 to reach 131.5.

27 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Bharat Electronics

Top active call options for Bharat Electronics at 27 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 135.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.05 (+23.17%) & 2.75 (+25.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharat Electronics at 27 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 130.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.35 (-17.28%) & 1.55 (-26.19%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price update :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹131.5, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹129.05

The current data for Bharat Electronics stock shows that the stock price is 131.5, which represents a 1.9% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 2.45 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Aeronautics1846.827.31.52090.01150.561754.68
Bharat Electronics131.52.451.9147.287.096123.59
Bharat Dynamics975.418.41.921278.0786.8517877.25
Data Patterns India1910.6571.43.882484.0995.0510696.58
Astra Microwave Products468.7513.152.89513.05213.154059.92
27 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Bharat Electronics October futures opened at 130.2 as against previous close of 129.85

Bharat Electronics is currently trading at a spot price of 131.9. The bid price is 132.3, with a bid quantity of 11,400 shares. The offer price is 132.4, with an offer quantity of 28,500 shares. The open interest for this stock is 54,856,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range

The Bharat Electronics stock had a low price of 129.1 and a high price of 132.9 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Bharat Electronics Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price update :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹129.05, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹131.2

The current data of Bharat Electronics stock shows that the price is 129.05, with a percent change of -1.64 and a net change of -2.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.64% and has experienced a net decrease of 2.15. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change.

27 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.98%
3 Months6.26%
6 Months27.01%
YTD28.98%
1 Year22.66%
27 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price Today :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹129.05, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹131.2

The current data for Bharat Electronics stock shows that the price is 129.05. There has been a percent change of -1.64, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.15, representing the decrease in the stock's price.

27 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics closed at ₹131.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics on the BSE recorded a volume of 2,151,245 shares. The closing price for the stock was 131.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.