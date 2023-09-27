Hello User
Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 136.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics

The last day's data for Bharat Electronics shows that the open price was 136.95 and the close price was 136.55. The high for the day was 138.3 and the low was 136. The market capitalization is 100,619.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 147.2 and the 52-week low is 87. The BSE volume for the day was 388,910 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price Today :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹137.65, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹136.55

The current price of Bharat Electronics stock is 137.65, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.81% from its previous closing price and has seen a net increase of 1.1.

27 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics closed at ₹136.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharat Electronics had a trading volume of 388,910 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 136.55.

