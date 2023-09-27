Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Soars on Positive Trading Day

The last day's data for Bharat Electronics shows that the open price was ₹136.95 and the close price was ₹136.55. The high for the day was ₹138.3 and the low was ₹136. The market capitalization is ₹100,619.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹147.2 and the 52-week low is ₹87. The BSE volume for the day was 388,910 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Bharat Electronics stock is ₹137.65, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.81% from its previous closing price and has seen a net increase of 1.1.
On the last day, Bharat Electronics had a trading volume of 388,910 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
