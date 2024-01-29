Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Sees Positive Trading Day

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹190.75 and closed at ₹189.7. The stock had a high of ₹191.1 and a low of ₹187.55. The market capitalization of Bharat Electronics is ₹1,39,616.78 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹196.25, while the 52-week low is ₹87. The stock had a BSE volume of 5,90,158 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bharat Electronics share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 190.23 10 Days 188.41 20 Days 186.45 50 Days 169.56 100 Days 153.38 300 Days 135.41

Bharat Electronics Short Term and Long Term Trends As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Electronics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range Bharat Electronics stock had a low price of ₹187.55 and a high price of ₹192.85 for the current day.

Bharat Electronics share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Aeronautics 2958.95 55.3 1.9 3078.85 1150.5 197887.18 Bharat Electronics 192.1 2.4 1.27 196.25 87.0 140420.85 Bharat Dynamics 1668.2 -2.3 -0.14 1839.6 786.85 30574.98 Data Patterns India 1863.35 2.75 0.15 2484.0 1137.05 10431.77 Astra Microwave Products 560.85 -5.1 -0.9 634.2 213.15 4857.62

Bharat Electronics January futures opened at 191.2 as against previous close of 190.25 Bharat Electronics is currently trading at a spot price of 192.4. The bid price is 193.1 with a bid quantity of 22800, and the offer price is 193.2 with an offer quantity of 11400. The open interest for the stock is 80170500.

Bharat Electronics share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 9 9 Buy 9 9 9 9 Hold 1 1 1 1 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1

