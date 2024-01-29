Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Sees Positive Trading Day

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹190.75 and closed at ₹189.7. The stock had a high of ₹191.1 and a low of ₹187.55. The market capitalization of Bharat Electronics is ₹1,39,616.78 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹196.25, while the 52-week low is ₹87. The stock had a BSE volume of 5,90,158 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bharat Electronics is ₹192.3, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 2.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.37% or 2.6 points.
Click here for Bharat Electronics Board Meetings
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|190.23
|10 Days
|188.41
|20 Days
|186.45
|50 Days
|169.56
|100 Days
|153.38
|300 Days
|135.41
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Electronics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharat Electronics stock had a low price of ₹187.55 and a high price of ₹192.85 for the current day.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Bharat Electronics is ₹192.25. There has been a percent change of 1.34, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.55, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹2.55.
Click here for Bharat Electronics AGM
The current stock price of Bharat Electronics (BEL) is ₹192.25, with a percent change of 1.34 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.34% and the net change in price is 2.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|2958.95
|55.3
|1.9
|3078.85
|1150.5
|197887.18
|Bharat Electronics
|192.1
|2.4
|1.27
|196.25
|87.0
|140420.85
|Bharat Dynamics
|1668.2
|-2.3
|-0.14
|1839.6
|786.85
|30574.98
|Data Patterns India
|1863.35
|2.75
|0.15
|2484.0
|1137.05
|10431.77
|Astra Microwave Products
|560.85
|-5.1
|-0.9
|634.2
|213.15
|4857.62
Bharat Electronics is currently trading at a spot price of 192.4. The bid price is 193.1 with a bid quantity of 22800, and the offer price is 193.2 with an offer quantity of 11400. The open interest for the stock is 80170500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The stock of Bharat Electronics had a low price of ₹187.55 and a high price of ₹192.5 in the current day's trading.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
On the last day, Bharat Electronics had a trading volume of 590,158 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹189.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!