Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 02:02 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 189.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Stock Price Today

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Electronics opened at 190.75 and closed at 189.7. The stock had a high of 191.1 and a low of 187.55. The market capitalization of Bharat Electronics is 1,39,616.78 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 196.25, while the 52-week low is 87. The stock had a BSE volume of 5,90,158 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 02:02 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹192.3, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹189.7

The current stock price of Bharat Electronics is 192.3, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 2.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.37% or 2.6 points.

Click here for Bharat Electronics Board Meetings

29 Jan 2024, 01:50 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days190.23
10 Days188.41
20 Days186.45
50 Days169.56
100 Days153.38
300 Days135.41
29 Jan 2024, 01:46 PM IST Bharat Electronics Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Electronics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Jan 2024, 01:30 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Electronics stock had a low price of 187.55 and a high price of 192.85 for the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 01:06 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹192.25, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹189.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bharat Electronics is 192.25. There has been a percent change of 1.34, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.55, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.55.

Click here for Bharat Electronics AGM

29 Jan 2024, 12:57 PM IST Bharat Electronics Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 12:52 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price update :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹192.25, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹189.7

The current stock price of Bharat Electronics (BEL) is 192.25, with a percent change of 1.34 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.34% and the net change in price is 2.55.

29 Jan 2024, 12:49 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Aeronautics2958.9555.31.93078.851150.5197887.18
Bharat Electronics192.12.41.27196.2587.0140420.85
Bharat Dynamics1668.2-2.3-0.141839.6786.8530574.98
Data Patterns India1863.352.750.152484.01137.0510431.77
Astra Microwave Products560.85-5.1-0.9634.2213.154857.62
29 Jan 2024, 12:46 PM IST Bharat Electronics January futures opened at 191.2 as against previous close of 190.25

Bharat Electronics is currently trading at a spot price of 192.4. The bid price is 193.1 with a bid quantity of 22800, and the offer price is 193.2 with an offer quantity of 11400. The open interest for the stock is 80170500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 12:35 PM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bharat Electronics had a low price of 187.55 and a high price of 192.5 in the current day's trading.

29 Jan 2024, 11:58 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy9999
Buy9999
Hold1111
Sell1111
Strong Sell1111
29 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price NSE Live :Bharat Electronics closed at ₹189.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Bharat Electronics had a trading volume of 590,158 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 189.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!