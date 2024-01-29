Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Sees Positive Trading Day

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹190.75 and closed at ₹189.7. The stock had a high of ₹191.1 and a low of ₹187.55. The market capitalization of Bharat Electronics is ₹1,39,616.78 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹196.25, while the 52-week low is ₹87. The stock had a BSE volume of 5,90,158 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.