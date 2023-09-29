Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Stock Plunges in Trading Today

The last day of Bharat Electronics saw an open price of ₹137.75 and a close price of ₹136.55. The stock reached a high of ₹137.95 and a low of ₹134.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹98,864.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹147.2 and the 52-week low is ₹87. The BSE volume for the day was 494,908 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Bharat Electronics is currently at ₹135.25. There has been a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in stock price. The net change is -1.3, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹1.3.
