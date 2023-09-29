Hello User
Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 136.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics

The last day of Bharat Electronics saw an open price of 137.75 and a close price of 136.55. The stock reached a high of 137.95 and a low of 134.65. The market capitalization of the company is 98,864.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 147.2 and the 52-week low is 87. The BSE volume for the day was 494,908 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price Today :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹135.25, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹136.55

The stock price of Bharat Electronics is currently at 135.25. There has been a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in stock price. The net change is -1.3, which means the stock price has decreased by 1.3.

29 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics closed at ₹136.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Electronics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 494,908. The closing price for the stock was 136.55.

