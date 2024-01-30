Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics sees positive trading day

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹190.75 and closed at ₹189.7. The stock reached a high of ₹193.7 and a low of ₹187.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹139,653.32 crore. The 52-week high is ₹196.25 and the 52-week low is ₹87. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,673,847 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.5%
|3 Months
|28.93%
|6 Months
|46.06%
|YTD
|3.64%
|1 Year
|102.44%
The current stock price of Bharat Electronics is ₹191.05 with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 1.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.71% or ₹1.35.
On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics had a volume of 1,673,847 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹189.7.
