Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 189.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Stock Price Today

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharat Electronics opened at 190.75 and closed at 189.7. The stock reached a high of 193.7 and a low of 187.55. The market capitalization of the company is 139,653.32 crore. The 52-week high is 196.25 and the 52-week low is 87. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,673,847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Bharat Electronics Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.5%
3 Months28.93%
6 Months46.06%
YTD3.64%
1 Year102.44%
30 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price Today :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹191.05, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹189.7

The current stock price of Bharat Electronics is 191.05 with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 1.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.71% or 1.35.

30 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics closed at ₹189.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics had a volume of 1,673,847 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 189.7.

