Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 132.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics

On the last day, Bharat Electronics (BEL) opened at 129.1 and closed at 129.05. The highest price recorded during the day was 132.9, while the lowest was 129.1. The market capitalization of BEL stands at 96,671.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 147.2, and the 52-week low is 87. The BSE volume for BEL was 501,095 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price Today :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹133.5, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹132.25

The current stock price of Bharat Electronics is 133.5, with a net change of 1.25 and a percent change of 0.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics closed at ₹129.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics on the BSE recorded a volume of 501,095 shares. The closing price for the day stood at 129.05.

