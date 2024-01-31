Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 191.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Stock Price Today

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics (BEL) opened at 192.35 and closed at 191.05. The stock reached a high of 192.35 and a low of 187.1 during the day. BEL has a market capitalization of 137,350.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 196.25 and the 52-week low is 87. The stock saw a trading volume of 1,525,834 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price Today :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹187.9, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹191.05

The current stock price of Bharat Electronics Ltd. is 187.9, which represents a percent change of -1.65%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by -3.15 points.

31 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics closed at ₹191.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Electronics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,525,834. The closing price for the shares was 191.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!