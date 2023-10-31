Hello User
Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:23 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 131.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics

On the last day, Bharat Electronics opened at 134.35 and closed at 132.25. The stock had a high of 134.35 and a low of 130.9. The market capitalization of Bharat Electronics is 96,452.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 147.2 and the 52-week low is 87. The BSE volume for the stock was 512,319 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price Today :Bharat Electronics trading at ₹132.3, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹131.95

The current stock price of Bharat Electronics is 132.3, with a net change of 0.35, resulting in a percent change of 0.27. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35 from its previous value.

31 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST Bharat Electronics share price Live :Bharat Electronics closed at ₹132.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics had a volume of 512,319 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 132.25.

