Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics sees stock gains today

On the last day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹134.35 and closed at ₹132.25. The stock had a high of ₹134.35 and a low of ₹130.9. The market capitalization of Bharat Electronics is ₹96,452.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹147.2 and the 52-week low is ₹87. The BSE volume for the stock was 512,319 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bharat Electronics is ₹132.3, with a net change of 0.35, resulting in a percent change of 0.27. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35 from its previous value.
On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics had a volume of 512,319 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹132.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!