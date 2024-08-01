Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 318 per share. The stock is currently trading at 316 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics had an open price of 320, a close price of 318, a high of 320.45, and a low of 315.4. The market capitalization was 230989.01 crore, with a 52-week high of 340.35 and a 52-week low of 123.55. The BSE volume for the day was 720,646 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 43736 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 720 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹318 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 320.45 & 315.4 yesterday to end at 316. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.