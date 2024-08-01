Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics had an open price of ₹320, a close price of ₹318, a high of ₹320.45, and a low of ₹315.4. The market capitalization was ₹230989.01 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a 52-week low of ₹123.55. The BSE volume for the day was 720,646 shares traded.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 720 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹320.45 & ₹315.4 yesterday to end at ₹316. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend