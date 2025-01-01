Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹284.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹284.75. The stock experienced a high of ₹293.9 and a low of ₹284.25. With a market capitalization of ₹214,286.2 crore, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of ₹340.35 and above its 52-week low of ₹171.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 335,363 shares.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 17.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 335 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹293.9 & ₹284.25 yesterday to end at ₹293.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.