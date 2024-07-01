Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 01 Jul 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 304.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 306.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at 305.9, reached a high of 309.9, and a low of 302.8 before closing at 304.5. The market capitalization of the company stood at 223,825.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 323, while the 52-week low was 117.95. The BSE volume for the day was 2,441,311 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 305.0, 0.39% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 342.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy89119
    Buy10986
    Hold2224
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2221
01 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58728 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

01 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹304.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 309.9 & 302.8 yesterday to end at 304.5. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

