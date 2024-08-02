Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹317.6, reached a high of ₹317.6, and a low of ₹308.1 before closing at ₹316. The market capitalization stood at ₹227,443.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹340.35 and the low was ₹123.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1,168,446 shares traded.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|316.75
|Support 1
|307.1
|Resistance 2
|322.05
|Support 2
|302.75
|Resistance 3
|326.4
|Support 3
|297.45
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 12.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1168 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹317.6 & ₹308.1 yesterday to end at ₹311.15. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.