Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 316 per share. The stock is currently trading at 311.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at 317.6, reached a high of 317.6, and a low of 308.1 before closing at 316. The market capitalization stood at 227,443.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 340.35 and the low was 123.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1,168,446 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1316.75Support 1307.1
Resistance 2322.05Support 2302.75
Resistance 3326.4Support 3297.45
02 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 350.0, 12.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8889
    Buy99108
    Hold2224
    Sell2212
    Strong Sell2221
02 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 42878 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1168 k.

02 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹316 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 317.6 & 308.1 yesterday to end at 311.15. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

