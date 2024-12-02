Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 305.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 307.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened and closed at 305.75, maintaining a stable price throughout the day. The stock reached a high of 310.6 and a low of 305. The company's market capitalization stands at 223,496.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 140.4, with a trading volume of 578,894 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 12.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 373.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9986
    Buy8789
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
02 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24750 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 578 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹305.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 310.6 & 305 yesterday to end at 307.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

