Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened and closed at ₹305.75, maintaining a stable price throughout the day. The stock reached a high of ₹310.6 and a low of ₹305. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹223,496.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹140.4, with a trading volume of 578,894 shares on the BSE.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 12.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|6
|Buy
|8
|7
|8
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 578 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹310.6 & ₹305 yesterday to end at ₹307.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend