Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹293.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹293.05. The stock reached a high of ₹294.65 and a low of ₹290.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹214,834.4 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 211,351. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics has seen a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.70.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 0.07%, currently trading at ₹294.10. Over the past year, the stock has surged by 61.35%, reaching ₹294.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, now standing at 23742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.5%
|3 Months
|11.1%
|6 Months
|-6.55%
|YTD
|0.26%
|1 Year
|61.35%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|295.55
|Support 1
|291.2
|Resistance 2
|297.25
|Support 2
|288.55
|Resistance 3
|299.9
|Support 3
|286.85
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 17.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15149 k
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 211 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹293.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹294.65 & ₹290.35 yesterday to end at ₹293.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.