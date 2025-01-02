Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 293.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 293.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 293.15 and closed slightly lower at 293.05. The stock reached a high of 294.65 and a low of 290.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 214,834.4 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 211,351. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics has seen a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 171.70.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 0.07%, currently trading at 294.10. Over the past year, the stock has surged by 61.35%, reaching 294.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, now standing at 23742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.5%
3 Months11.1%
6 Months-6.55%
YTD0.26%
1 Year61.35%
02 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1295.55Support 1291.2
Resistance 2297.25Support 2288.55
Resistance 3299.9Support 3286.85
02 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 17.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 373.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8896
    Buy8888
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
02 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15149 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 211 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹293.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 294.65 & 290.35 yesterday to end at 293.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.