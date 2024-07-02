Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹312.3, reached a high of ₹312.95, and a low of ₹305.95 before closing at ₹306.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹225,068.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹323, while the 52-week low was ₹117.95. The BSE volume for the day was 2,993,908 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 0.21% and is currently trading at ₹308.55. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics shares have surged by 144.65% to reach ₹308.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.68%
|3 Months
|35.72%
|6 Months
|66.34%
|YTD
|67.02%
|1 Year
|144.65%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|311.75
|Support 1
|305.1
|Resistance 2
|315.45
|Support 2
|302.15
|Resistance 3
|318.4
|Support 3
|298.45
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹305.0, 0.94% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹342.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|11
|9
|Buy
|10
|9
|8
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹312.95 & ₹305.95 yesterday to end at ₹306.2. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.