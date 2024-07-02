Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 306.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 307.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.