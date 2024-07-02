Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 306.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 307.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at 312.3, reached a high of 312.95, and a low of 305.95 before closing at 306.2. The market capitalization stood at 225,068.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 323, while the 52-week low was 117.95. The BSE volume for the day was 2,993,908 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 0.21% and is currently trading at 308.55. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics shares have surged by 144.65% to reach 308.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.68%
3 Months35.72%
6 Months66.34%
YTD67.02%
1 Year144.65%
02 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1311.75Support 1305.1
Resistance 2315.45Support 2302.15
Resistance 3318.4Support 3298.45
02 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 305.0, 0.94% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 342.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy89119
    Buy10986
    Hold2224
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2221
02 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58140 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

02 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹306.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 312.95 & 305.95 yesterday to end at 306.2. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

