Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹297 and closed slightly lower at ₹296.05. The stock reached a high of ₹302 and a low of ₹294.3. It has a market capitalization of ₹218,854.78 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹127 and ₹340.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 788,744.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 16.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|8
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1609 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹302 & ₹294.3 yesterday to end at ₹299.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.