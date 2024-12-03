Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹308 and closed slightly lower at ₹307.85. The stock reached a high of ₹309.2 and a low of ₹303.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹225,141.2 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹140.4. The BSE volume for the day was 1,053,685 shares traded.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|309.77
|Support 1
|303.67
|Resistance 2
|312.63
|Support 2
|300.43
|Resistance 3
|315.87
|Support 3
|297.57
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 12.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1053 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹309.2 & ₹303.4 yesterday to end at ₹306.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend