Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 307.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 306.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 308 and closed slightly lower at 307.85. The stock reached a high of 309.2 and a low of 303.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of 225,141.2 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 140.4. The BSE volume for the day was 1,053,685 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1309.77Support 1303.67
Resistance 2312.63Support 2300.43
Resistance 3315.87Support 3297.57
03 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 12.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 373.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9986
    Buy8889
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
03 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24606 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1053 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹307.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 309.2 & 303.4 yesterday to end at 306.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

