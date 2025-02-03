Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 03 Feb 2025, by -3.76 %. The stock closed at 292.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 281.80 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 297.95 and closed at 292.80, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 299.65 and a low of 269.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of 213,920.70 crore, it reflects significant investor interest. The stock's 52-week high stands at 340.35, while the low is 171.70. Trading volume on the BSE was 6,410,771 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1297.03Support 1285.13
Resistance 2301.22Support 2277.42
Resistance 3308.93Support 3273.23
03 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 347.0, 23.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 224.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8889
    Buy9887
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1222
03 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 48 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16964 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 187.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

03 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹292.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 299.65 & 269.30 yesterday to end at 281.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

