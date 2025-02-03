Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹297.95 and closed at ₹292.80, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹299.65 and a low of ₹269.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹213,920.70 crore, it reflects significant investor interest. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹340.35, while the low is ₹171.70. Trading volume on the BSE was 6,410,771 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|297.03
|Support 1
|285.13
|Resistance 2
|301.22
|Support 2
|277.42
|Resistance 3
|308.93
|Support 3
|273.23
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹347.0, 23.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹224.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 187.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹299.65 & ₹269.30 yesterday to end at ₹281.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.