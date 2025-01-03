Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 293.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 296.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 294.1 and closed slightly lower at 293.9. The stock reached a high of 297.35 and a low of 291.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of 214,834.4 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 171.7. The trading volume on the BSE was 759,554 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹293.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 297.35 & 291.3 yesterday to end at 296.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

