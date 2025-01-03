Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹294.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹293.9. The stock reached a high of ₹297.35 and a low of ₹291.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹214,834.4 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.7. The trading volume on the BSE was 759,554 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹293.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹297.35 & ₹291.3 yesterday to end at ₹296.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend