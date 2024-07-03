Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹309, reached a high of ₹309.15, and a low of ₹303.05 before closing at ₹307.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹223,606.13 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹323 and ₹121.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,276,928 shares traded.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹309.15 & ₹303.05 yesterday to end at ₹307.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend