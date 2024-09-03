Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹301.45 and closed at ₹299.4, after reaching a high of ₹301.45 and a low of ₹295.1. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹217,027.33 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹340.35, and the 52-week low is ₹127. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,325,805 shares.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|300.92
|Support 1
|294.02
|Resistance 2
|304.88
|Support 2
|291.08
|Resistance 3
|307.82
|Support 3
|287.12
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 17.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|8
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1325 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹301.45 & ₹295.1 yesterday to end at ₹296.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.