Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹309 and closed at ₹306.7. The stock reached a high of ₹312.7 and a low of ₹307.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹224,337.1 crore, the stock is notably positioned between its 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹150. The trading volume on the BSE was 544,395 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST
