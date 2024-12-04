Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 306.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 309 and closed at 306.7. The stock reached a high of 312.7 and a low of 307.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of 224,337.1 crore, the stock is notably positioned between its 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 150. The trading volume on the BSE was 544,395 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹306.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 312.7 & 307.8 yesterday to end at 312. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

