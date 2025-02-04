Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹277.35 and closed at ₹281.80, marking a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹277.50 and a low of ₹263.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹213,920.70 crore, it remains a significant player in the market. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.70, with a trading volume of 2,855,891 shares on BSE.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|280.17
|Support 1
|265.62
|Resistance 2
|286.28
|Support 2
|257.18
|Resistance 3
|294.72
|Support 3
|251.07
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹347.0, 26.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹224.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 111.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹277.50 & ₹263.40 yesterday to end at ₹274.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.