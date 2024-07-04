Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' stock opened at ₹307 and closed at ₹305.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹315.4, and the low was ₹305.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹229,929.09 crore. The 52-week high is ₹323, and the 52-week low is ₹121.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,549,429 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|317.42
|Support 1
|308.17
|Resistance 2
|320.83
|Support 2
|302.33
|Resistance 3
|326.67
|Support 3
|298.92
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹305.0, 3.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹342.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|10
|9
|Buy
|10
|9
|8
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 1549 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹315.4 & ₹305.8 yesterday to end at ₹305.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend