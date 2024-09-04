Hello User
Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 297.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 299 and closed slightly lower at 296.9. The stock reached a high of 301.3 and a low of 296.9 during the session. With a market capitalization of 217,246.63 crore, the company's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 127. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,472,077 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:43 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.42%; Futures open interest increased by 0.77%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures prices and higher open interest in Bharat Electronics indicates the potential for price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹298.55, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹297.2

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price is at 298.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 295.55 and 300.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 295.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 300.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:18 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by 0.47%, currently trading at 295.80. Over the past year, the stock has seen a remarkable increase of 111.42%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.25%
3 Months1.52%
6 Months41.0%
YTD61.32%
1 Year111.42%
04 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1300.15Support 1295.55
Resistance 2303.05Support 2293.85
Resistance 3304.75Support 3290.95
04 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 350.0, 17.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy67810
    Buy9998
    Hold2222
    Sell3321
    Strong Sell2222
04 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18632 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1472 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹296.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 301.3 & 296.9 yesterday to end at 297.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.