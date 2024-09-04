Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹299 and closed slightly lower at ₹296.9. The stock reached a high of ₹301.3 and a low of ₹296.9 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹217,246.63 crore, the company's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹127. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,472,077 shares.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures prices and higher open interest in Bharat Electronics indicates the potential for price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price is at ₹298.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹295.55 and ₹300.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹295.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 300.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by 0.47%, currently trading at ₹295.80. Over the past year, the stock has seen a remarkable increase of 111.42%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.25%
|3 Months
|1.52%
|6 Months
|41.0%
|YTD
|61.32%
|1 Year
|111.42%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|300.15
|Support 1
|295.55
|Resistance 2
|303.05
|Support 2
|293.85
|Resistance 3
|304.75
|Support 3
|290.95
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 17.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|8
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1472 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹301.3 & ₹296.9 yesterday to end at ₹297.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.