Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -2.64 %. The stock closed at 311.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 302.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1307.13Support 1300.13
Resistance 2311.42Support 2297.42
Resistance 3314.13Support 3293.13
05 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 350.0, 15.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy88810
    Buy99108
    Hold2223
    Sell2212
    Strong Sell2221
05 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 42353 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

05 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹311.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 308.65 & 301.7 yesterday to end at 302.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.