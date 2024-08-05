Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|307.13
|Support 1
|300.13
|Resistance 2
|311.42
|Support 2
|297.42
|Resistance 3
|314.13
|Support 3
|293.13
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 15.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹308.65 & ₹301.7 yesterday to end at ₹302.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.