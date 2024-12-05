Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 312 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 316.95 and closed at 312, experiencing a high of 320.85 and a low of 311.25. The company has a market capitalization of 228,138.2 crore. Over the past year, its stock has seen a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 150. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 995,313 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 10.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 373.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy8879
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
05 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25825 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 995 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹312 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 320.85 & 311.25 yesterday to end at 312.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.