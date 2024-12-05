Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹316.95 and closed at ₹312, experiencing a high of ₹320.85 and a low of ₹311.25. The company has a market capitalization of ₹228,138.2 crore. Over the past year, its stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹150. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 995,313 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 10.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 995 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹320.85 & ₹311.25 yesterday to end at ₹312.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend