Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹275.90 and closed lower at ₹274.05. The stock reached a high of ₹285.15 and a low of ₹275.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹200,397.60 crore, the shares traded on the BSE amounted to 965,963. The stock's performance reflects a significant range, considering its 52-week high of ₹340.35 and low of ₹171.70.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹274.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹285.15 & ₹275.90 yesterday to end at ₹284.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.