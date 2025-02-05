Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 3.74 %. The stock closed at 274.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 284.30 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.