Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 3.74 %. The stock closed at 274.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 284.30 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 275.90 and closed lower at 274.05. The stock reached a high of 285.15 and a low of 275.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of 200,397.60 crore, the shares traded on the BSE amounted to 965,963. The stock's performance reflects a significant range, considering its 52-week high of 340.35 and low of 171.70.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹274.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 285.15 & 275.90 yesterday to end at 284.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.