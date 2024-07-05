Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Stock Up in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 317.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 318.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at 317.65 and closed at 314.55. The stock reached a high of 318.5 and a low of 313.2. The market capitalization of Bharat Electronics was 231,975.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 323 and the 52-week low is 121.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3,618,688 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:30:10 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹318.3, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹317.35

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price is at 318.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 313.97 and 319.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 313.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 319.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:19:04 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by -0.05% and is currently trading at 317.20. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics' shares have increased by 160.66% to 317.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.22%
3 Months33.58%
6 Months69.8%
YTD72.29%
1 Year160.66%
05 Jul 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1319.42Support 1313.97
Resistance 2321.68Support 2310.78
Resistance 3324.87Support 3308.52
05 Jul 2024, 08:31:09 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 305.0, 3.89% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 342.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy89109
    Buy10986
    Hold2224
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2221
05 Jul 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47569 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

05 Jul 2024, 08:04:30 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹314.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 318.5 & 313.2 yesterday to end at 314.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

