Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Stock Up in Trading Today

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹317.65 and closed at ₹314.55. The stock reached a high of ₹318.5 and a low of ₹313.2. The market capitalization of Bharat Electronics was ₹231,975.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹323 and the 52-week low is ₹121.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3,618,688 shares traded.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price is at ₹318.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹313.97 and ₹319.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹313.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 319.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by -0.05% and is currently trading at ₹317.20. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics' shares have increased by 160.66% to ₹317.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.22%
|3 Months
|33.58%
|6 Months
|69.8%
|YTD
|72.29%
|1 Year
|160.66%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|319.42
|Support 1
|313.97
|Resistance 2
|321.68
|Support 2
|310.78
|Resistance 3
|324.87
|Support 3
|308.52
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹305.0, 3.89% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹342.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|10
|9
|Buy
|10
|9
|8
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹318.5 & ₹313.2 yesterday to end at ₹314.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend