Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹262.85, reached a high of ₹264.8, and a low of ₹230 before closing at ₹255.55. The market capitalization of the company was ₹184,791.21 crore. The 52-week high was ₹323, and the 52-week low was ₹113.4. The BSE volume for the day was 10,027,364 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 258.65 and 247.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 247.25 and selling near hourly resistance at 258.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|259.5
|Support 1
|251.35
|Resistance 2
|262.9
|Support 2
|246.6
|Resistance 3
|267.65
|Support 3
|243.2
Futures trading lower by -0.96%; Futures open interest increased by 5.05%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Bharat Electronics indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Today's Price range
Bharat Electronics stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹230 and a high of ₹264.8.
Volume traded till 12 AM is -0.75% lower than yesterday
The volume of shares traded by Bharat Electronics until 12 AM is 0.75% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹252.35, down by 1.25%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 265.55 and 243.1 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 243.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 265.55.
Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|292.31
|10 Days
|276.43
|20 Days
|253.29
|50 Days
|229.97
|100 Days
|210.25
|300 Days
|177.09
Bharat Electronics Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Electronics share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharat Electronics closed at ₹255.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹264.8 & ₹230 yesterday to end at ₹255.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.