Wed Jun 05 2024 13:36:09
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jun 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 255.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at 262.85, reached a high of 264.8, and a low of 230 before closing at 255.55. The market capitalization of the company was 184,791.21 crore. The 52-week high was 323, and the 52-week low was 113.4. The BSE volume for the day was 10,027,364 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 01:35:47 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 258.65 and 247.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 247.25 and selling near hourly resistance at 258.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1259.5Support 1251.35
Resistance 2262.9Support 2246.6
Resistance 3267.65Support 3243.2
05 Jun 2024, 01:14:48 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.96%; Futures open interest increased by 5.05%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Bharat Electronics indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

05 Jun 2024, 01:03:07 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 230 and a high of 264.8.

05 Jun 2024, 12:54:06 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -0.75% lower than yesterday

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The volume of shares traded by Bharat Electronics until 12 AM is 0.75% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 252.35, down by 1.25%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

05 Jun 2024, 12:36:21 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 265.55 and 243.1 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 243.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 265.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1258.65Support 1247.25
Resistance 2264.3Support 2241.5
Resistance 3270.05Support 3235.85
05 Jun 2024, 12:26:36 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days292.31
10 Days276.43
20 Days253.29
50 Days229.97
100 Days210.25
300 Days177.09
05 Jun 2024, 12:23:21 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Electronics share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

05 Jun 2024, 12:10:43 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹255.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 264.8 & 230 yesterday to end at 255.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

