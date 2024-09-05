Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹297 and closed slightly higher at ₹297.20. The stock reached a high of ₹301.85 and a low of ₹295.15. With a market capitalization of ₹218,489.29 crore, the shares traded on the BSE amounted to 1,661,274. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹127.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 17.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1661 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹301.85 & ₹295.15 yesterday to end at ₹298.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.