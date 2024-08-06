Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -4.24 %. The stock closed at 302.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 290.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics had a strong day on the stock market with an open price of 275.55 and a close price of 302.95. The high for the day was 297.4, and the low was 275.55. The company's market capitalization stands at 212,056.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.35, while the 52-week low is 123.55. The BSE volume for the day was 5,721,052 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 56 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41745 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 50 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹302.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 297.4 & 275.55 yesterday to end at 290.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

