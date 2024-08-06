Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics had a strong day on the stock market with an open price of ₹275.55 and a close price of ₹302.95. The high for the day was ₹297.4, and the low was ₹275.55. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹212,056.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.35, while the 52-week low is ₹123.55. The BSE volume for the day was 5,721,052 shares traded.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 50 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹297.4 & ₹275.55 yesterday to end at ₹290.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.