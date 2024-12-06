Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 312.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 314 and closed at 312.8. The stock reached a high of 315.25 and a low of 310.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of 228,686.4 crores, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 380,148. Over the past year, the stock hit a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 150, reflecting significant volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 0.06%, currently trading at 314.70. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Electronics shares has surged by 101.41% to reach 314.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.86%
3 Months8.8%
6 Months14.93%
YTD70.74%
1 Year101.41%
06 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1316.3Support 1311.9
Resistance 2317.85Support 2309.05
Resistance 3320.7Support 3307.5
06 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 9.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 373.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy8879
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
06 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25720 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 380 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹312.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 315.25 & 310.6 yesterday to end at 314.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

