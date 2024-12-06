Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹314 and closed at ₹312.8. The stock reached a high of ₹315.25 and a low of ₹310.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹228,686.4 crores, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 380,148. Over the past year, the stock hit a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹150, reflecting significant volatility.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 0.06%, currently trading at ₹314.70. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Electronics shares has surged by 101.41% to reach ₹314.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.86%
|3 Months
|8.8%
|6 Months
|14.93%
|YTD
|70.74%
|1 Year
|101.41%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|316.3
|Support 1
|311.9
|Resistance 2
|317.85
|Support 2
|309.05
|Resistance 3
|320.7
|Support 3
|307.5
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 9.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 380 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹315.25 & ₹310.6 yesterday to end at ₹314.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend