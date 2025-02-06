Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹286.85 and closed at ₹284.30, experiencing a high of ₹291.80 and a low of ₹285.80. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹211,220.02 crore. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics reached a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.70. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 631,299 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 21.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹224.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 631 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹291.80 & ₹285.80 yesterday to end at ₹288.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend