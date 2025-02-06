Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2025, by 1.60 %. The stock closed at 284.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 288.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 286.85 and closed at 284.30, experiencing a high of 291.80 and a low of 285.80. The company's market capitalization stands at 211,220.02 crore. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics reached a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 171.70. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 631,299 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 350.0, 21.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 224.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10889
    Buy8887
    Hold1111
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell1222
06 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22476 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 631 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹284.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 291.80 & 285.80 yesterday to end at 288.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

