Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹296.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹296.65. The stock reached a high of ₹297.3 and a low of ₹291.5 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹216,954.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.7, with a trading volume of 245,969 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 245 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹297.3 & ₹291.5 yesterday to end at ₹291.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.