Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹299.25 and closed at ₹298.90, with a high of ₹299.65 and a low of ₹290. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹212,422.17 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹127. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,947,283 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|297.0
|Support 1
|287.5
|Resistance 2
|303.0
|Support 2
|284.0
|Resistance 3
|306.5
|Support 3
|278.0
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 20.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1947 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹299.65 & ₹290 yesterday to end at ₹290.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.