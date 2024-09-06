Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2024, by -2.78 %. The stock closed at 298.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 290.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 299.25 and closed at 298.90, with a high of 299.65 and a low of 290. The company's market capitalization stands at 212,422.17 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 127. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,947,283 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1297.0Support 1287.5
Resistance 2303.0Support 2284.0
Resistance 3306.5Support 3278.0
06 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 350.0, 20.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6679
    Buy9999
    Hold2222
    Sell3331
    Strong Sell2222
06 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17709 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1947 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹298.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 299.65 & 290 yesterday to end at 290.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

