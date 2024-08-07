Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' stock opened at ₹291.6 and closed at ₹290.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹302.7, and the low was ₹286.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹210009.95 crore. The 52-week high was ₹340.35, and the 52-week low was ₹126.6. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1691539 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|297.4
|Support 1
|281.2
|Resistance 2
|308.1
|Support 2
|275.7
|Resistance 3
|313.6
|Support 3
|265.0
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 20.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|8
|8
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1691 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹302.7 & ₹286.5 yesterday to end at ₹287.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.