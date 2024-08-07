Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 290.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 287.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' stock opened at 291.6 and closed at 290.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 302.7, and the low was 286.5. The market capitalization stood at 210009.95 crore. The 52-week high was 340.35, and the 52-week low was 126.6. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1691539 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1297.4Support 1281.2
Resistance 2308.1Support 2275.7
Resistance 3313.6Support 3265.0
07 Aug 2024, 08:36 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 346.0, 20.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy78810
    Buy99108
    Hold2223
    Sell3212
    Strong Sell2221
07 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 40 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 40124 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1691 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹290.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 302.7 & 286.5 yesterday to end at 287.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

