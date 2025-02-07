Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹288.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹288.85. The stock experienced a high of ₹290 and a low of ₹279, with a trading volume of 766,435 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹204,638.82 crore. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics reached a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.70, reflecting significant fluctuations in its stock price.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|286.53
|Support 1
|275.58
|Resistance 2
|293.72
|Support 2
|271.82
|Resistance 3
|297.48
|Support 3
|264.63
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 25.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹224.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 766 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹290 & ₹279 yesterday to end at ₹279.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.