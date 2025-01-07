Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -3.37 %. The stock closed at 291.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 292.1 and closed slightly lower at 291.95. The stock reached a high of 292.4 and dipped to a low of 280.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 213,409 crore, the company’s shares traded at a volume of 1,174,696 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 340.35 and a low of 171.7.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1289.12Support 1277.12
Resistance 2296.83Support 2272.83
Resistance 3301.12Support 3265.12
07 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 22.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 373.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8896
    Buy8888
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
07 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13474 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1174 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹291.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 292.4 & 280.5 yesterday to end at 282.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

