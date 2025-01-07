Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹292.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹291.95. The stock reached a high of ₹292.4 and dipped to a low of ₹280.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹213,409 crore, the company’s shares traded at a volume of 1,174,696 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.7.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|289.12
|Support 1
|277.12
|Resistance 2
|296.83
|Support 2
|272.83
|Resistance 3
|301.12
|Support 3
|265.12
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 22.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1174 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹292.4 & ₹280.5 yesterday to end at ₹282.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.